Bill To Alter Recall Process Spurs Debate

Sacramento, CA — A bill is moving through the legislative process in Sacramento that could impact future recall elections in the state.

Currently, state law dictates that recall petitions are not public records available for inspection.

Senate Bill 663 would change that and allow the targets of recall attempts, or anyone else, access to the names and information of people who signed the petition. It would also expand the period, to 45 days, in which signers could choose to remove their signature.

If passed, it would not apply to the current recall effort underway of Governor Gavin Newsom, but it would impact future recall efforts at the state level. Governor Newsom is among those backing the legislation. Proponents say it would allow campaigns to reach out to those who signed petitions to make sure they were not misled. Opponents argue it would be an invasion of privacy and dissuade people from signing recall petitions.

The bill cleared the Senate Elections and Constitutional Amendments Committee this week and now moves to the Senate Judiciary Committee for a hearing. Many people supporting the current recall of Governor Newsom showed up at this week’s hearing to voice opposition to the bill.