Newsom Signs $536-million Wildfire Package

Governor Gavin Newsom At Lake Oroville View Photo

Oroville, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that he says will take immediate action on projects that support wildfire suppression, improve forest health and build resilience in communities.

It will fund projects designed to restore the ecological health of forests and watersheds, create additional fuel breaks around vulnerable communities and harden public infrastructure. It was passed with bipartisan support.

Newsom argues, “California is taking bold, early action to protect our high-risk communities from the upcoming wildfire season before it starts.”

California speaker, Anthony Rendon, adds, “This wildfire prevention package is a big deal, but it’s not enough. We are not out of the woods on this issue, and we need to act like the woods are in flames.”

Newsom signed the bill at a fuels management project at the Lake Oroville Recreation Area.