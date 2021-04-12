Jamestown Elementary Receives Seven Figure Grant

Jamestown School District logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Jamestown School has been awarded a million-dollar grant as part of the Schools Partnership Program. California Department of Education announced that they have awarded the grant money as part of the 2020 California Community Schools Partnership Program(CCSPP)

Jamestown is one of twenty school districts in the state of California receiving funding that will be used over the next three years to accomplish a variety of goals. Improving school attendance, increasing academic performance, and connecting with student families in order to build local relationships and help students achieve their goals. Superintendent of Jamestown School District Contessa Pelfrey explains

“This is incredibly exciting news for Jamestown School District! It was a highly competitive grant with many of the awardees being large cities and counties, so we are so thankful that our rural school and community was recognized,”

With the goals in place, Jamestown School is looking to the community to evaluate strengths and needs and plans to address those by expanding partnerships and bolstering services currently in place while also establishing new connections in the community. They will be working with Jamestown Family Resource Center to help facilitate counseling services, foster care services, transportation, food resources, digital connectively, and technology resources as well as school care that takes place before and after classroom hours.