Calaveras Supervisors To Appoint New Public Works Director

Calaveras Board of Supervisors View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The board of supervisors in Calaveras County will vote to approve a familiar leader as the new Public Works and Transportation Director.

Robert Pachinger has been serving as the Interim Public Works Director since December following the resignation of Joshua Pack. The supervisors will vote on a resolution Tuesday to remove the “interim” tag. Pachinger also recently served as Deputy Public Works Director and County Surveyor. He joined the county back in 1990 as a Civil Engineer after serving in the Air Force.

His annual salary will be $157,851.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board will hear an update on the local response to COVID-19. There will also be a public hearing on an addendum amending the Cannabis Cultivation and Commerce ordinance. It is related to adding a sunset date to the submittal of cultivation applications and adding well testing in the seventh year of cultivation.

