CAO Makes Recommendations For Old Courthouse

Tuolumne County Courthouse View Photos

Sonora, CA — With a new Tuolumne County Courthouse opening this summer, the board of supervisors must decide what to do with the existing court facilities in downtown Sonora.

It will be discussed during a special meeting this coming Tuesday. CAO Tracie Riggs is recommending that the historic courthouse facility on Yaney Avenue be the new home for the Board of Supervisors, County Administration and the County Counsel. The IT department, which currently resides in a rented space that costs $150,000 annually, would then move over to the County Administration Building. The plan also calls for the District Attorney’s office to move into the soon-to-be-vacated Washington Street courthouse facility. The existing DA building, located across from Sonora High, could then be sold to offset some remodeling costs associated with the move.

The special meeting to discuss the proposal will be held at 9am on Tuesday.

We reported earlier that the new courthouse is scheduled to open on June 28.