California Lawmakers Agree To $536-Million Wildfire Package

Governor Newsom Tours Creek Fire Area View Photo

Fresno, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom made an announcement about a legislative agreement during a tour of the Creek Fire burn area in Fresno County.

Newsom says he and leading lawmakers have agreed on the details of a $536-miillion wildfire package that is designed to spur forest health projects and the installation of additional fire breaks. Money will also be available to harden infrastructure designed to reduce the impacts of wildfires.

Newsom says that a fuel break near Shaver Lake was critical in saving a subdivision from being destroyed by the 380,000 acre Creek Fire.

Speaking about the need to improve forest health in general, Newsom says, “Getting into our forests, and doing the kind of work that was being done 100 years ago, that frankly we haven’t been doing in the last century, we got to own that.”

In addition, Newsom appointed 59-year-old Patrick Wright of Grass Valley to serve as the Director of a Wildfire and Forest Resilience Task Force. Wright is also the Director of the Tahoe Conservancy.