Local Elderly Man Killed In ATV Crash In Crystal Falls

Crystal Falls, CA – A local elderly man is the victim of a fatal quad crash in the Crystal Falls area of Tuolumne County Tuesday, and while the CHP has released new details about the incident the man’s identity has not been revealed.

CHP spokesperson Steve Machado says that is because they are still trying to reach the 81-year-old man’s family. As reported here, yesterday just after 2 p.m. on a property in the 22800 block of Lazy Z Lane, off Middle Camp Road first responders found the rider trapped underneath the 2006 Kawasaki 650 ATV. Emergency personnel gave the man CPR, but, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

Machado recounts the man was climbing a steep hill when the deadly wreck happened, “He started going backward and steered it, which caused him to get thrown off of it and then he hit the tree and as it [the ATV] was rolling, it rolled over on top of him.”

It was the victim’s roommate the witnessed the crash and called 911. However, it remains unclear as to what the man was doing on the off-road vehicle. The victim was not wearing a helmet, relays Machado, who added, that alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.