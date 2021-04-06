Update: Fatal Off-Road Vehicle Crash In Tuolumne County

CHP patrol car View Photo

Update at 3:05 p.m.: The CHP is reporting that, tragically, the rider involved in a quad crash has died.

The accident happened on a property in the 22800 block of Lazy Z Lane, off Middle Camp Road in the Crystal Falls area of Tuolumne County. The CHP reports the quad smashed into a tree and then flipped over trapping the rider beneath it. First responders were able to free the rider and performed CPR as an air ambulance was called to the scene. Sadly, the rider succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased name is not being released pending notification of family.

Original post at 2:38 p.m.: Crystal Falls, CA — First responders are on the scene of a quad accident where the vehicle struck a tree and then flipped pinning the rider underneath it, according to the CHP.

The crash happened on a property in the 22800 block of Lazy Z Lane, off Middle Camp Road in the Crystal Falls area of Tuolumne County. The CHP reports first responders were able to free the trapped rider and then began CPR. An air ambulance has been called to the scene. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.