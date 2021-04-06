California To Fully Open Economy June 15

Governor Gavin Newsom Outside Oakland Vaccination Site View Photo

Sacramento, CA — If hospitalization rates remain stable, and the vaccine distribution continues on schedule, Governor Gavin Newsom says the state will fully reopen in mid-June.

Everyday activities will be allowed, and businesses will be able to fully operate. However, masking will still be required in many circumstances, and social distancing will be recommended.

Newsom says the state will continue to contact trace for COVID-19 and work to prevent the spread of the virus. He did add that large conventions will be allowed to take place, but there may be requirements like testing ahead of time or showing proof of vaccination.

Effective June 15, he said the state will end its current blueprint system that places counties in a color-coded tier system.

He encouraged Californians to continue to sign up for the vaccine, noting that the state is still “in a race” against new variants. California has now administered over 20 million doses. 70-percent of the residents who are 65 and older have received at least one dose and 40-percent of those 16 and over, according to Governor Newsom.