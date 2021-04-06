Representative Kim: Discrimination And Violence Against Asian Americans

U.S. Representative Young Kim, a Republican from California’s 39th District, spoke out against anti-Asian hate and violence.

Kim was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Kim testified at a House Judiciary Subcommittee Hearing. Here are her words:

“Thank you Chair and Ranking Member for holding this hearing today on a topic that has been prevalent in our national conversation but one that is very personal to me as an Asian American.

I represent in California’s 39th Congressional District, which is one of the most diverse districts in the country and is also home to a vibrant Asian American community.

My district is truly a representation of America and what makes our country great. Asian Americans have and continue to make countless contributions to communities across our country and right here in the halls of Congress.

Since the beginning of COVID-19, we have increasingly seen Asian Americans becoming targets of hate across the nation, with more than 3,000 hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community reported nationwide, with an increased number of attacks against seniors.

This week, we saw senseless violence in Atlanta that took the lives of six Asian American women. While the investigation is ongoing and we wait for more information, this comes during a time when violence and attacks against Asian Americans are on the rise.

The hate, bias and attacks that we’ve seen against the Asian American community are unacceptable and must be stopped. This is wrong, and it has no place in our political discourse and is contrary to the values America stands for.

This should not have to be said, but I want to be very clear. No American of any race or ethnic group is responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus does not discriminate. It affects everyone.

We must come together as Americans, not just to fight COVID-19, but also to stand against the rise of hate and discrimination against the AAPI community and any other group of Americans.

We also cannot forget that discrimination we’ve seen against the AAPI community is not limited to the violence and attacks.

I hope we can look at the nation’s elite universities and other institutions of learning. We have seen institutions discriminating against Asian Americans in their admissions process in order to deny them entry.

Discrimination is wrong and goes against our fundamental American values that we hold dear.

In America, we value the individual, and we believe that people deserved to be judged on their merits and not penalized because of their heritage, race or background. These are the values that my family and countless immigrants came here for.

When our country seems more divided than ever, we should work together to unify our country and ensure future generations of Americans – regardless of their background – have the same opportunity to access the promise of America.

No matter our race and background, we are all Americans. Asian Americans are Americans. As an Asian American and a Member of Congress, I feel a duty to speak out. I stand with the AAPI community today and always. Thank you for allowing me to speak on this important issue, and I yield back the balance of my time.

