Snow Removal Underway On Local Mountain Passes

Clearing Highway 108 View Photo

Sonora, CA — With a lack of snowfall over recent weeks, Caltrans reports that crews are busy working to clear seasonal mountain passes.

It remains unclear when Highway 108 Sonora or Highway 4 Ebbetts passes will reopen for the season, but progress is being made, indicating it could come early this year. Precipitation is unlikely over the next two weeks, according to the latest weather forecast.

Last year Sonora and Ebbetts passes reopened for the season on May 15 and Highway 120 Tioga Pass reopened in late June.

We reported last week that it has been a very light winter and early spring season when it comes to snow. The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack is only at around 50-percent of the average for the date. New Melones Reservoir is still faring well with the water level at 102-percent of the historical average and Don Pedro is at 94-percent of the historical average.