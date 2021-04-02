COVID-19 Pandemic Plagues Casino Concert Series Again

Westside Pavilion - Black Oak Casino Concert Series View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — For the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Oak Concert Series has been canceled.

On Friday, in a written press release, Black Oak Casino Resort officials announced that its 2021 season has been “canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 health and safety concerns.” They also noted that last year for that same reason two shows, Train and Ice Cube, were postponed, as reported here in Sept. of 2020. Casino officials report those artists will not take the Westside Pavilion stage in Tuolumne, off Tuolumne Road, indefinitely, as those concerts will not be rescheduled again.

The release does not mention refunds for those performances but, instead, directs ticket holders to contact Ticketmaster or concert promoter MS Production Services by calling 877.354.6777 or click here. Further questions should be made to Black Oak Casino Resort by clicking here.