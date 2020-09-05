Black Oak Drops The Mic On Concert Series

Black Oak Concert Series logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – The 2020 Black Oak Concert Series held at the Westside Pavilion in Tuolumne has been canceled.

With Labor Day signaling the end of summer and the state still not allowing mass gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, Black Oak Casino Resort officials determined it was time to call it quits for this year.

On its website, casino officials state, “Due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19, this year’s Black Oak Concert Series has been canceled. Our first two shows, Train and Ice Cube, will be rescheduled for TBD dates in 2021.”

For those holding tickets for these shows, resort officials inform that they will be honored for the new dates. Ticket holders can also get a refund by log into their Ticketmaster account and requesting their money back.

Looking towards next year, Black Oak officials relay, “We’ll be back next year with more of your favorite artists. Get ready to rock! See you in 2021!”

Questions regarding the canceled concerts can be directed to concertseries@blackoakcasino.com.