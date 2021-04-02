Four Escaped Debris Burns Brings Reminder From CAL Fire

Hawkwind Fire in Sheep Ranch View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Recently escaped debris burn piles have CAL Fire reminding the public of springtime fire preparedness tips.

The Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Of CAL Fire (CAL Fire TCU) has experienced three wildland fires caused by escaped debris burns over the past week. And Just yesterday, one was reported in the Sheep Ranch area, dubbed the Hawkwind Fire, the escaped flames charred about two acres before firefighters were able to stop the forward rate of spread, as detailed here.

With the warmer weather, CAL Fire TCU instructs residence that now is the time to create 100 feet of defensible space around homes and to update their Wildfire Action Plan before burn permits are required on May 1st. These measures are huge assets in supporting firefighting efforts, say CAL Fire TCU officials, especially during a wildfire.

With a dry outlook for the year, as earlier reported here, the April 1st snowpack reading found this is the third driest year on record, point to the importance of taking precautions to burn safely. CAL Fire officials detailed that means “monitoring the weather, having clearance around any burn piles and extinguishing the burn piles as appropriate.”

Another important reminder to remember is that even without burn permits being requited, property owners can still be held liable if a fire escapes their control. Click here for tips on creating or maintaining defensible space.