Sheep Ranch Fire View Photo

Sheep Ranch, CA — Firefighters are heading to a vegetation fire in the Sheep Ranch area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire has reported it as an escaped debris burn in the 16900 block of Armstrong Road, off Hubbard Road, and north of Highway 4. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened or the size or the flames’ rate of spread. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.