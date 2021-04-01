Human Remains Found By Mountain Ranch Property Owner

CCSO patrol car View Photo

Mountain Ranch, CA – Human remains were discovered on a remote section of a Mountain Ranch man’s property in Calaveras County.

The bones were discovered by the property owner on Monday around 11:50 a.m. while walking on a seldom-used portion of his land north of San Andreas. When Calaveras County Sheriff’s Investigators arrived on the scene, they confirmed the remains were human.

Over several days, investigators and forensic personnel processed evidence at the site and determined that the remains are not part of a historic Native American Burial site. Sheriff’s officials also relayed that “identification of the subject along with the circumstances and manner of death is under current investigation.” They did not reveal whether foul play is suspected but noted that at this time the investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time.

Additional resources assisting in the investigation included district attorney detectives, the California Department of Justice Forensic Analysts, a forensic anthropologist, and three specialized K9 units.