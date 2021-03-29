Sunny
72.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Calaveras Calls Special Meeting To Discuss Two Positions

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras Board of Supervisors

Calaveras Board of Supervisors

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will meet in a closed session on Tuesday to talk about who should lead the Public Works Department and the Health and Human Services Agency.

The pair of director positions were left vacant following the resignations of Joshua Pack (Public Works) and Kristin Stranger (HHS). Robert Pachinger has been serving as Interim Public Works Director and Samuel Leach has been the Interim HHS Director.

No other items are on the agenda for Tuesday’s 9am special meeting. Click here to view the agenda details.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 