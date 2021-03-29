Calaveras Calls Special Meeting To Discuss Two Positions

Calaveras Board of Supervisors View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will meet in a closed session on Tuesday to talk about who should lead the Public Works Department and the Health and Human Services Agency.

The pair of director positions were left vacant following the resignations of Joshua Pack (Public Works) and Kristin Stranger (HHS). Robert Pachinger has been serving as Interim Public Works Director and Samuel Leach has been the Interim HHS Director.

No other items are on the agenda for Tuesday’s 9am special meeting. Click here to view the agenda details.