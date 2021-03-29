Sunny
73.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Tuolumne County Seeks Members For Homeless And Fire Committees

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors recently formed two separate committees that will make recommendations related to the issues of homelessness and fire safety.

Both committees will be filled by community members at the board meeting coming up on April 6. Applications are being accepted through Tuesday, March 30. For more information on the Homeless Committee, click here, and for details about the Fire Safety Advisory Committee, click here.

Completed applications will be made available for public viewing ahead of the April 6 meeting.

Anyone with questions can contact the board clerk at 209-533-5521.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 