Tuolumne County Seeks Members For Homeless And Fire Committees

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors recently formed two separate committees that will make recommendations related to the issues of homelessness and fire safety.

Both committees will be filled by community members at the board meeting coming up on April 6. Applications are being accepted through Tuesday, March 30. For more information on the Homeless Committee, click here, and for details about the Fire Safety Advisory Committee, click here.

Completed applications will be made available for public viewing ahead of the April 6 meeting.

Anyone with questions can contact the board clerk at 209-533-5521.