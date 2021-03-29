Dr. Kelaita Takes New Role At Mark Twain Medical Center

San Andreas, CA — Former Calaveras County Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita has accepted a position at Mark Twain Medical Center.

He will be caring for patients and serving as the Co-Medical Director for the hospital’s Family Medical Centers.

He is excited about the new opportunity, and says, “The organization (MTMC) has made tremendous strides in expanding services under the leadership of the current hospital administration. This partnership will allow me to continue to provide primary care for our community, as well as to contribute administrative expertise and experience to improve the quality of care for the entire organization.”

Doug Archer, President and CEO of Mark Twain Medical Center, says, “Dr. Kelaita is a natural fit for our health care delivery system. He is an excellent medical doctor who has served this entire community for decades.”

Dr. Kelaita and Dr. John Krpan will serve as Co-Medical Directors of the Family Medical Centers. Dr. Krpan adds, “He is a very caring and dedicated physician. His leadership and professionalism will be of great support to me, our staff, and patients.”

We reported in October that Dr. Kelaita resigned as Public Health Officer after 20 years on the job, citing the current political climate as a main reason for his departure. Click here to view the earlier story.

Dr. Kelaita will be based at the San Andreas Family Medical Clinic. He graduated from Albany Medical College and completed his residency at San Francisco General Hospital.