Sonora, CA — Today is an ideal time to thank Vietnam Veterans for their sacrifices and properly welcome them home from duty.

March 29 is “National Vietnam War Veterans Day,” and locally the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors declared it as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.”

The official county proclamation reads, “Vietnam Veterans Day commemorates the sacrifices of Vietnam veterans and their families and is part of a national effort to recognize the men and women who were denied a proper welcome upon returning home more than 40 years ago.”

It adds, “We also recognize the trials and hardships of the families, friends, and descendants of these Vietnam Vets who’ve they held in their hearts. That they have earned our respect for their courage and devotion to their service member and to the United States.”

National Vietnam War Veterans Day was first observed in 2012. March 29 was picked because on this day in 1973 the Military Assistance Command in Vietnam disbanded and the final US combat troops departed the Republic of Vietnam.