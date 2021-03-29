Fire Damages Structures In Jamestown

Golf Links Road Fire View Photo

Jamestown, CA — The Tuolumne County Fire Department reports that a travel trailer caught on fire and it extended to a nearby garage.

It occurred at around 4:05am on Saturday in the 11000 block of Golf Links Road in Jamestown. CAL Fire and the Sonora Fire Department also responded to help quickly extinguish the blaze. There were also some power lines down and PG&E was contacted to assist. Details surrounding the fire have been under investigation.

The American Red Cross also responded to help find shelter for the lone person who resided in the now destroyed travel trailer.