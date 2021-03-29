Officials Still Working To Fully Extinguish Line Fire

Groveland, CA — Containment has been gained on a vegetation fire that ignited Sunday afternoon outside of Groveland, but crews will remain busy throughout today.

Initially, the fire was estimated to be 50 acres in size, but firefighters revised the estimate after walking the area last night. It is now estimated to be 23 acres. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The fire is not fully extinguished, and crews will be staged in the area throughout today mopping up the incident and monitoring for any hot spots.

Yesterday there were evacuation advisories issued for Hell’s Hollow Road and Short Line Road, but they were lifted at around 6pm when firefighters gained an upper hand on the incident.