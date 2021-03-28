Update: Crews Battling Fire Outside Of Groveland

Fire Near Hell's Hollow View Photos

Update at 5:35pm: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation advisory for an area near a 50 acre fire in the Hell’s Hollow area outside of Groveland. The advisory is specifically for Hell’s Hollow Road and Short Line Road. There are no road closures at this time.

Original story posted at 4:55pm:Groveland, CA — Officials are on the scene this afternoon of a 50 acre fire in the Hell’s Hollow area outside of Groveland.

CAL Fire reports that no structures are currently considered at risk as it is in an isolated area. Be prepared for activity in the area and smoke coming from Hell’s Hollow Road. There is no containment as of 4:55pm.

A special thanks to Shelly Davis-King and Jennifer Teem for submitting photos. Pictures can be emailed to news@clarkebroadcasting.com.