Sunny
71.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Crews Battling Fire Outside Of Groveland

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Fire Near Hell's Hollow

Fire Near Hell's Hollow

Photo Icon View Photos

Update at 5:35pm: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation advisory for an area near a 50 acre fire in the Hell’s Hollow area outside of Groveland. The advisory is specifically for Hell’s Hollow Road and Short Line Road. There are no road closures at this time.

Original story posted at 4:55pm:Groveland, CA — Officials are on the scene this afternoon of a 50 acre fire in the Hell’s Hollow area outside of Groveland.

CAL Fire reports that no structures are currently considered at risk as it is in an isolated area. Be prepared for activity in the area and smoke coming from Hell’s Hollow Road. There is no containment as of 4:55pm.

A special thanks to Shelly Davis-King and Jennifer Teem for submitting photos. Pictures can be emailed to news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

  • Fire near Hell's Hollow

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert