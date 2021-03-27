Emergency Tree Removal To Close Two Twain Harte Roads

Road closed sign View Photo

Twain Harte, CA – Urgent tree removal is forcing the closure of two roads in Twain Hart next week.

PG&E subcontractors will be performing the emergency tree removal operations during daytime hours on Wednesday and Thursday. The work will require both roadways to be closed to through traffic with detour signs posted at both ends of the shutdown sections of the roadways. Tuolumne County Public Works provided these details regarding the closures:

• 22808 South Fork Rd – Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 8:00 am-4:00 pm

• 23022 Solitaire Ct. – Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 8:00 am-4:00 pm Detours will be in place. Please use caution in the area