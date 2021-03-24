California Prisons Will Start Allowing Visitors

Sierra Conservation Center View Photo

Sonora, CA — After suspending in-person visits one year ago due to coronavirus, California’s 35 prisons will start allowing visitation again next month.

There will be new protocols like temperature checks, COVID-19 testing, physical distancing, face coverings and a limited number of guests at a given time. Video visitation has been ongoing over the past year, and it is anticipated to continue as well.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Secretary Kathleen Allison says, “CDCR recognizes the value of visitation for the incarcerated population and the importance of maintaining family and community ties, which is why we have worked hard to be able to bring it back as quickly and as safely as possible.”

The change takes effect on April 10. The Associated Press reports that 216 inmates and 26 state prison employees have died from COVID-19 over the past year. Cases have stabilized over recent months.