Calaveras Board Of Supervisors To Discuss COVID And Other Issues

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras Board of Supervisors will be meeting at their regular time tomorrow morning at 9 am with a Covid update and health assignments on the agenda. Covid will be discussed at the opening of the meeting with a status update presentation from staff.

Christa Von Latta will be appointed Interim County Administrative Officer effective March 27th, 2021.

Paul Beatty, M.D., will be taking on the duties of Interim Calaveras County Health Officer, a position he has held since October 17, 2020, and will continue to hold through April 23, 2021. This is an extension of the current contract in place with the Interim Public Health Office

Finally, Brian Galicia will be taking on the task of County Veterans Service Officer that has been effective since February 13th, 2021.