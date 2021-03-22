Bank Of Stockton Agreement On TUD Agenda

Planned Bank of Stockton View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District will review an infrastructure proposal related to supplying water for a new Bank of Stockton building that will be constructed near downtown Sonora.

The Sonora City Council earlier approved plans to allow construction of the bank on three connected parcels in the vicinity of the 500 block of South Washington Street. A condition of approval set by the city is that the developer, Miner Joaquin Building Corporation, install fire-related infrastructure that will supply water to sprinklers in the building. Also, they must construct an onsite fire hydrant.

TUD staff, city officials, and the developer agreed that the best option to meet the fire safety requirements and water flow demands is to create a water main distribution loop between Washington Street and Stewart Street. The agreement will be up for review at Tuesday’s meeting. There would not be a fiscal impact on the district, but TUD would start receiving fees for the service after it is constructed.

Also on the agenda for tomorrow is a discussion about the district’s Treated Water System Optimization Plan and a review of the CEQA mitigation, monitoring and reporting program for the Sierra Pines Regional Water Treatment Facility project.

Tuesday's meeting starts at 9am.