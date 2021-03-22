Physical Distance Between School Desks Changed In California

California department of Public Health logo View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The State of California has adopted federal recommendations when it comes to the distance between students in California classrooms.

The California Public Health Department announced over the weekend that desks can now be three feet a-part instead of the earlier rule of six feet. The move comes as state officials are encouraging districts to offer at least some form of in-person learning. Most rural areas, like schools in the Mother Lode, have been doing in-person learning for several months.

Local districts in the state will have the final say on distancing, as the largest district in California, Los Angeles Unified, reports that it will stay with the six-foot rule.