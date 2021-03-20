Illegal Weapon Lying Right On Passenger Seat Results In Arrest

CHP patrol car View Photo

Sonora, CA – The driver of a pickup made no attempt to hide the illegal weapon he had on the passenger seat when a CHP officer pulled him over in Sonora.

A late-night traffic stop due to erratic driving on Mono Way near Fir Drive recently found 36-year-old Kenneth Christopher Eldred of Sonora in the driver’s seat. But what was interesting and resulted in his arrest was the metal knuckles, right out in plain sight on the passenger seat.

A warrant check also revealed Eldred had multiple outstanding Tuolumne County warrants for assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, theft, and drugs. Subsequently, Eldred was ordered out of the truck.

A searched of Eldred turned up several baggies with a white powder suspected of being Methamphetamine. Inside the pickup, officers also located drug paraphernalia.

Eldred was arrested without incident for felony possession of metal knuckles, a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and his outstanding warrants. His bail was set at $20,000.