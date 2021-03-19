California Board Of Education Approves Ethnic Studies Curriculum

State Capitol In Sacramento View Photo

Sacramento, CA — After four years of debating various details and edits, the California Board of Education approved an ethnic studies model curriculum.

It was approved at a public meeting yesterday.

Proponents say the purpose is to point out discrimination and oppression that school textbooks often overlook. The Associated Press reports that the final draft includes Asian American, Arab American, Black, Chicano, Native American, Jewish American, Armenian American and Sikh American studies.

The program will be optional and the individual schools will have the opportunity to choose whether they want to include it in the instruction plans.