Winter Weather Advisory Issued For The Northern Sierra Nevada

A Pacific storm will bring periods of snow in the Sierra Nevada beginning Thursday and continuing into Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern Sierra Nevada above 5,500 feet, from 11 AM Thursday through midnight Friday night.

The snow levels will start off around 5,000 to 7,000 feet on Thursday. Cooler air from Thursday night into Friday morning will drop the snow levels to 4,000 to 6,000 feet.

Total snow accumulations above the 5,500 foot elevations will range from half-a-foot to a foot-and-a-half. Minor snow accumulations are possible below 5,500 feet, as the snow levels drop on Thursday night.

Most of the accumulating snow will occur on Thursday and Thursday night.

With the expected snow, travel delays and chain controls will impact mountain travel. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

Tree branches could fall as well.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.