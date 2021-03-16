Bears Switch Game Night, Sonora Will Play Friday

Sonora High School View Photos

Sonora, CA – It is official, the Sonora Wildcats will hit the gridiron this Friday night for its 2021 high school football season opener, while the Summerville Bears have had to move their game to Thursday.

Sonora Union High Principal Karen Sells tells Clarke Broadcasting that just the varsity team will be traveling to take on the Gustine Reds in Merced County on Friday, March 19th. All the action can be heard on Star 92.7 beginning at 7 p.m. There is no game yet scheduled for next Friday, March 26th, but an update will be provided when and if that slot is filled. Two games are already scheduled for next month. Barring any changes, the Wildcats will head to Summerville on Friday, April 2nd, and then line up at home against Calaveras on Friday, April 9th.

The Bears game will kick off at 7 p.m. on their home turf against Big Valley Christian. The game can be heard live on 93.5 KKBN. Unfortunately, they lost their home opener on the road against Mariposa 6-19 last Friday night, as reported here.

Both games can also be streamed live on myMotherLode.com.