Cloudy
37.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Monday School Delays And Cancelations

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen

Sonora, CA — Many schools are starting late or closed today due to a winter storm system passing through the region.

Click here to view the latest information, and make sure to refresh the page throughout the morning.

To read the latest info from the National Weather Service, click here.

In addition, there are some power outages impacting the Mother Lode this morning. There are 329 PG&E customers without electricity in the Lake Camanche area outside of Valley Springs. There are also 660 customers without electricity south of Jackson in Amador County.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 