Monday School Delays And Cancelations

Sonora, CA — Many schools are starting late or closed today due to a winter storm system passing through the region.

Click here to view the latest information, and make sure to refresh the page throughout the morning.

To read the latest info from the National Weather Service, click here.

In addition, there are some power outages impacting the Mother Lode this morning. There are 329 PG&E customers without electricity in the Lake Camanche area outside of Valley Springs. There are also 660 customers without electricity south of Jackson in Amador County.