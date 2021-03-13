Sonora Mayor Matt Hawkins Talks COVID, Budget And Marijuana Pot Dispensaries

Matt Hawkins Sonora Mayor View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views focuses on the City of Sonora.

The city faces many community challenges including handling the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget, and recreational pot dispensaries, just to name a few. To put it all in perspective, Mayor Matt Hawkins joined us by phone. The Mayor gave an update on a recent two-day workshop attended by council members where they established goals, looked for solutions and projects to help the community’s economy and affordable housing issues. The number one concern remains the coronavirus pandemic with Hawkins personalizing how it has impacted the council, stating, “All of us have had several friends that have passed away from this. It’s a balancing act. This is by far, looking back in history, the toughest time to be in government. I personally believe that it’s one of the toughest times, in our lifetime, to be in government.”

