Sexual Assault Charges Leveled After Man Attacked In Yosemite

Yosemite Main Entrance - Highway 120 View Photo

Sonora, CA – A man has been charged with the alleged sexual assault of another man in Yosemite almost a year ago.

Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert relayed that a five‑count indictment was unsealed Friday charging 30-year-old Charles Porter, formerly of Chino Hills, with the attack. Those charges include assault with intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse, assault with the intent to commit abusive sexual contact, attempted aggravated sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, and assault by striking, beating, or wounding.

Court documents revealed the incident took place on April 14, 2020, when Porter “assaulted the victim while making non-consensual sexual contact with him in an attempt to sexually assault the victim.” according to Talbert. No additional details were released regarding the attack or the relationship between the two men.

The investigation was conducted by the National Park Service. Prosecutors disclose that Porter faces a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. In a written press release they added, “Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”