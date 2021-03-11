Local Students Rewarded For Academic Success
Sonora Area Foundation logo
Tuolumne, CA — In previous years the Tuolumne Charter of the Association of California School Administrators hosted an annual breakfast to honor local students who had inspirational stories of overcoming obstacles to reach academic goals. This year instead of a breakfast event, each school spotlighted a student in their own district and rewarded all students a certificate, seniors received a 1,000 dollar scholarship, and others a gift card to a local business.
This is all made possible thanks to a partnership with Sonora Area Foundation and the generous donation of community member Dan Imfeld.
Students who were selected for 2020-2021 Every Student Succeeds Program are (by district, student name, grade level):
Belleview Elementary- Ezekiel Orweller, 6th grade
Big Oak Flat/ Groveland – Tenaya— Isabella Peters, 8th grade
Tioga— David Alonzo, 12th grade
Don Pedro—Marie Saaty, 12th grade
Columbia Elementary – Lucas Davis, 8th; Nicholas Hudson, 8th
Curtis Creek Elementary- Faith Clusin, 8th grade
Gold Rush Charter School- Makayla Michaels, 12th grade
Jamestown Elementary- Erin Maldonado, 8th grade
Sonora Elementary – Savannah Dembach,
Sonora UHSD – Sonora High – Kathryn Wydick, 12th grade
Cassina – Cody Collins, 12th grade
Soulsbyville Elementary- Leeland Rendon, 8th grade
Summerville Elementary- Adina Vera, 8th grade
Summerville UHSD – Connections Visual and Performing Arts Academy– Quipuha Mendiola, 12th grade
Summerville High – Warren Goldstein, 12th grade
Twain Harte Elementary School– Autumn Pummill, 8th grade
Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools – Aiyana Middleton, 12th grade
Sarah Stickelman, 12th grade