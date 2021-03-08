Mostly cloudy
Slow And Go Traffic For Trash Cleanup On Highway 108

By B.J. Hansen
Caltrans logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Be prepared for a delay today on Highway 108 between Washington Street and the Mono Way turnoff.

The CHP reports that Caltrans has traffic down to one lane as part of a cleanup effort. Traffic is getting backed up in the area. Trash was picked up at a nearby homeless camp and it is being dumped into bins.

The traffic control is anticipated to continue until around two or three o’clock this afternoon. Be prepared for a delay on Highway 108. You may want to avoid the area if possible.

