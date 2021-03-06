$100,000 Burglary Under Investigation With One Arrest So Far

Sonora, CA – A Columbia burglary with the items stolen totaling over $100,000 is under investigation and a Sonora man has been arrested — more could follow.

32-year-old Alexander Mendenhall is not charged with the theft, but for receiving stolen property. Clarke Broadcasting made inquiries into his arrest and Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Nicco Sandelin revealed that the theft happened a week ago, on the afternoon of Friday, February 26th. No details were given on how the thieves got into the Columbia residence, but Sandelin did share that “the victim reported jewelry and currency totaling over $100,000.00 had been stolen,” which sparked the investigation.

On Wednesday, deputies raided Mendenhall’s apartment in the 500 block of South High Street near West Lytton Street in downtown Sonora. A search of the residence turned up items from the burglary, but those items were not disclosed.

Mendenhall was subsequently arrested and placed on a $10,000 bail. Sandelin added, “The case is still under active investigation, preventing the release of any further information.”