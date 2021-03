Sonora Police Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department has released the name of the 20-year-old woman who tragically died in a crash in the area of Highway 108/49 and the Stockton Road turnoff.

The victim is Sierra Landrum of Sonora. The PD reports that she lost control of her 1998 Jeep Cherokee and it overturned. The PD reports that the crash details remain under investigation. No one else was inside the vehicle. It happened at 6:38pm on Monday.