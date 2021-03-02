Update: Fatal Crash In Sonora

Sonora Police Logo View Photo

Update at 9:27am: Sonora Police Chief Turu VanderWiel reports that the woman who tragically passed away Monday evening was a 20-year-old from Sonora who was driving a 1998 Jeep Cherokee. It overturned on the Stockton Road onramp. She was the only person inside the vehicle. The victim’s name has not been released as officials are allowing family members time to make notifications. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. More details can be found below.

Original story posted at 8:24am: Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies, responded to a fatal crash Monday evening.

The tragic incident occurred at 6:38pm in the vicinity of 108/49 near the Stockton Road turnoff. Police Department logs note that a vehicle rolled over and a woman was ejected from it. She was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional details have been released.

We will pass along more information when it becomes available.