Officials Seeking Info On Missing Man Who Is Possibly In Jamestown

Brandon Curry - Missing Man View Photo

Jamestown, CA — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating a missing man.

Brandon Curry left the 500 block of West Hospital Road in French Camp yesterday afternoon and officials believe he was headed for Jamestown. He took all of his belongings with him, but not his cell phone.

The sheriff’s office reports that he suffers from mental issues and is “considered at-risk.” He is 26, 5’10”, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar across the front of his neck.

The sheriff’s office reports, “If you know the whereabouts of Brandon, please call our office at 209-468-4400 and choose option 1. Refer to case #21-4689.