Rare Gray Wolf Now In Mono County

Rare Gray Wolf View Photo

Mono County, CA — A rare male gray wolf that was tracked in Tuolumne County last week has now moved to Mono County.

Click here to view the earlier story.

Researchers have been monitoring the wolf, referred to as OR-93 by his tracking collar. It left Oregon earlier in the year, later spent time in Modoc County, and then passed Highways 4 and 108. It is the furthest south a wolf of this type has been tracked in the state in around a century.

It has now made its way to Mono County east of Yosemite National Park. Researchers say it is likely searching for a mate as it travels across the new territory.