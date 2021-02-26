Tuolumne County Encouraging Communities To Be Firewise

Firewise USA Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Leaders in Tuolumne County are strongly recommending that neighbors band together and become a Firewise community.

It is the focus of this weekend’s Mother Lode Views with Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Dore Bietz and CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Forester Adam Frese. Tuolumne County already has seven designated Firewise communities which have proactively taken steps to reduce fire risks in their neighborhoods.

They will explain what the program all entails and the required steps. They say that many communities around the state are choosing to be Firewise in response to the growing number of wildfires experienced in recent years.

The Firewise program was created by the National Fire Protection Association. More information can be found here.