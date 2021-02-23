Tuolumne County Meeting Focused On Climate Impacts

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

Sonora. CA — A Climate Action Plan is being developed in Tuolumne County, and a public workshop is scheduled for Thursday evening.

Quincy Yaley, Tuolumne County Community Development Director, says it is a component of the latest General Plan Update that was approved in 2019.

“The workshop is going to be an opportunity for the public to provide input and ideas for the Climate Action Plan,” she says.

The county has been working with a consultant over the past year to develop the plan. The first aspect that will be presented on Thursday is an “inventory of greenhouse gas emissions” and how the county is faring. Yaley says it will highlight, “what kind of emissions come from vehicles, what kind of emissions come from stationary sources, or wood-burning stoves, and things like that.”

Later in the meeting, there will be an interactive element where participants will be asked about how climate change may impact their lives, and what vulnerabilities there are in the county, and types of development that may be beneficial, whether it be related to extreme weather or other climate impacts.

This is the first in a series of planned public workshops on the plan. Later it will go to the board of supervisors Planning Committee and the Natural Resources Committee, prior to adoption. Yaley anticipates an initial draft of the plan should be completed by early summer.

The General Plan, which it will be incorporated into, serves as a roadmap for growth and development in the county.

Yaley says the climate workshop will be held virtually over Zoom, from 6-7:30pm, this Thursday (February 25), and she encourages participants to register ahead of time. The details can be found here.