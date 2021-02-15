Drizzle
BLM Restricts Target Shooting Near New Hogan Lake

By B.J. Hansen
BLM - Target Shooting Prohibition

BLM - Target Shooting Prohibition

Calaveras County, CA — Effective today, target shooting is temporarily prohibited on Bureau of Land Management property located directly south of New Hogan Lake in Calaveras County.

The BLM says the two week emergency closure is needed to allow US Army Corps of Engineers officials time to survey the area. It impacts a 90 acre parcel shown in the map. Target shooting will be allowed again on March 1st. Anyone found in violation could be subject to a $100,000 fine and imprisonment up to 12 months.

The BLM reports that it has around 14 million acres of land available for hunting and recreational shooting in the state. Anyone with questions can contact the Mother Lode BLM Field Office at 916-941-3101.

