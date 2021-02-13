26 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne And 3 In Calaveras

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports eleven new community cases that are isolating and 15 new Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. An individual was released from the hospital, a total of three COVID-19 positive individuals are in the hospital. Active community cases increased to 66, 17 individuals were released from isolation.

The new community cases are 2 females and 1 male under 17, 1 female and 1 male age 18-29, 1 female age 40-49, 1 female and 1 male age 50-59, 1 female age 60-69 and 2 males 80-89.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,800 cases split between 2,459 community cases and 1,341 inmate cases. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,341. The total tested number is 68,421. Tuolumne has been given 8,590 vaccine doses total as detailed on our page here.



Calaveras County – Calaveras public health’s report has 3 new COVID-19 cases with the county’s active cases increasing by 1 to 78. Recoveries increased by 2 to 1,722. The report notes four current COVID-19 hospitalizations. Total cases are 1,825 with 838 men, 969 women, and 18 with no gender reported. The three new cases are all over the age of 65. Calaveras public health reports it has 6,043 vaccinations, 475 more than yesterday.

Vaccines: The CDC updated its guidance on quarantine for those who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Vaccinated persons with exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 are not required to quarantine if they meet all of the following criteria: More than two weeks after the second dose in a 2-dose series or more than two weeks following receipt of one dose of a single-dose vaccine AND less than three months following the last dose in the series AND have no symptoms since the current COVID-19 exposure. More information can be found on the CDC’s Website here.

Tuolumne Public health says they continue vaccinations within Phase 1A and 1B Tier1 of the state COVID Vaccine Distribution Plan including those 70 and older and moving down to 65 and older, the education, childcare, and emergency services sectors, and beginning the food and agriculture sector. The vaccine information page is here.

Those who want to volunteer for the COVID response, specifically at vaccine clinics and the community COVID information line will find more information here: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/volunteer

In Calaveras persons 65 and older interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, please call Mark Twain Medical Center to schedule an appointment at (209) 754-2536 and provide your full name, date of birth, and a phone number to best reach you.

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team is shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System. Test positivity for Tuolumne excluding prisons with a 7-day lag is 5.5% down from 6%. The 7-day average case rate is 15 compared to 21.6 last week. For Calaveras, it is 8.1% down from 10.2% test positivity rate and 18.1 down from 34.2 case rate. To qualify for the Red Tier the test positivity must be under 5-8% and also under 5-8 new cases daily for two weeks. The chart with more details is on our Coronavirus page here.

Call for more info: The Tuolumne COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours for people who have questions or concerns, call 209-533-7440 for information. Calaveras has a COVID-19 call center at 209-754-2896 to provide community members with verified information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and other frequently asked questions.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local hospital, more information is at the regional website www.valleycovidhelp.com.