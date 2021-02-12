CVS Latest To Offer COVID-19 Vaccine Locally

Sonora, CA — Select CVS stores in California, including those in Sonora, Angels Camp and Jackson are the latest to offer free COVID-19 vaccine through a federal program.

In late December Governor Gavin Newsom announced that CVS and Walgreens were picked to take part in a federal pharmacy partnership to help administer vaccines in the state.

There is no cost to get the vaccine with insurance or through a federal program for the uninsured. The company joins Adventist Health Sonora, the Tuolumne County Public Health Department, Mark Twain Medical Center and the VA clinic in offering shots locally.

Appointments opened up yesterday for the roughly 100 select CVS stores in California offering the vaccine, and as of this morning, every appointment, statewide, was filled. The company encourages people to check back daily as more appointments become available. You can click here for more information.

It is not immediately clear how many doses will be administered daily.

CVS is following the state’s guidance and only offering it to those over 65 and healthcare workers.

More information about vaccine clinics from various local providers can be found here.