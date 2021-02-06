More than 6,000 Without Power In Calaveras

PG&E power outage in Calaveras County stretching form Copperopolis to Sheep Ranch 2-6-21 View Photos

Calaveras County, CA — PG&E is reporting that more than 6,000 customers are impacted by two outages that began just after 1 p.m. in Calaveras County.

The outages cover a swath from Copperopolis to Sheep Ranch and run along the Highway 4 corridor. Those impacted in the Copperopolis and Angels Camp outage include 4,169 customers and those in the Sheep Ranch and Murphys area total 1,973. Crews have been assigned to these outages.

The utility reports the “preliminary determination is that your outage was caused by the weather.’ However, there is no word on the type or exact weather event that is to blame. Currently, no restoration time has been given to this outage.