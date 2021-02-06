Sunny
61.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

More than 6,000 Without Power In Calaveras

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
PG&E power outage in Calaveras County stretching form Copperopolis to Sheep Ranch 2-6-21

PG&E power outage in Calaveras County stretching form Copperopolis to Sheep Ranch 2-6-21

Photo Icon View Photos

Calaveras County, CA —  PG&E is reporting that more than 6,000 customers are impacted by two outages that began just after 1 p.m. in Calaveras County.

The outages cover a swath from Copperopolis to Sheep Ranch and run along the Highway 4 corridor. Those impacted in the Copperopolis and Angels Camp outage include 4,169 customers and those in the Sheep Ranch and Murphys area total 1,973. Crews have been assigned to these outages.

The utility reports the “preliminary determination is that your outage was caused by the weather.’ However, there is no word on the type or exact weather event that is to blame.  Currently, no restoration time has been given to this outage.

  • PG&E power outage in Calaveras stretching form Sheep Ranch to Murohys in Calaveras County 2-6-21
  • PG&E power outage in Angles Camp area of Calaveras County 2-6-21
  • PGE power outage PGE power outage in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County 2-6-21

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 