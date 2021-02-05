February Events In The Mother Lode

Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee 2017 Wine Pavilion View Photo

There are some virtual events and fundraisers planned this weekend.

The Angels and Murphys Rotary is hosting a Meals on Wheels Fundraiser. The funds will help the Meals on Wheels program support feeding 68 local seniors. Due to the lack of in-person fundraising and the local need of seniors doubling since COVID, they are hoping for donations of $219 to feed one senior for one whole year, any amount of donation is appreciated. For details view the event listing here. There is also a fundraiser in the community section of our classifieds for Operation: Josh’s Smile. Josh is a local artist and musician who grew up in Sonora and dedicates much of his energy to helping others. Community, garage sale and merchandise listings are free, post your ad listing here.

The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be holding the First Virtual Open Garden Day of the year via Zoom on Saturday, February 6. This month they will discuss Fruit Tree Pruning on Zoom at 10:30 am, details are in the event listing here.

The Superbowl breakfast and the Orient Express Run have been cancelled but the Sierra Striders Running Club has planned an Unofficial Orient Express Course Run so be aware of people in the Chinese Camp area Saturday around 10 am.

The Virtually InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition will be celebrating its 34th year with the theme “Don’t let covid beat us!” The show draws both amateur and professional entries and over the years there has been a steady increase in both the number of entries and the quality of the photographs accepted into the show according to event organizers. InFocus offers cash prizes for winning photographs in 6 categories. This year you need not be close by to enter, all the images are submitted online. A jury will select for quality and content and then the top 100 will be displayed and awards will be presented in a Zoom platform Awards Ceremony open to all on March 14th at 5:30 pm. InFocus is a program of Tuolumne County Arts, entries are being taken now through Feb 8th details are here.

At the Calaveras Fairgrounds there will be a Drive-Through Tri-tip Dinner for Valentine’s Day. Proceeds will benefit the Calaveras County Fair’s maintenance department. Order by Wednesday, February 10th for the February 13 pick up. Details are in the event listing here.