Two Emergency Road Closures In Tuolumne County

By Tracey Petersen

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services has released the below press release to alert the public to these emergency road closures:

Due to recent storms, we will need to close a few roads in order to facilitate repair and power restoration. The following roads will be closed (local residents will still have access).

Starting tonight 1/30/2021:

  • Entire Lama Rd. in Mi Wuk Village

Starting tomorrow from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm:

  • Portion of Middlecamp Rd (Highland to Michigan)

Please be advised of these road closures.

In addition to the above, County Roads are asking residents  and visitors to not park in roadways that will deter from snow plowing efforts.

